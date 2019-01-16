Kelly Guimont has Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr on to discuss the state of IBM PC packaging and how to interpret Apple Watch heart rate data.
TDO 2019-01-16: IBM PC Unboxing
Kelly Guimont has Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr on to discuss the state of IBM PC packaging and how to interpret Apple Watch heart rate data.
Sponsors
Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.
Capterra is the leading, free online resource to help you find the best software
solution for your business. Visit Capterra for free to find the right tools to make 2019 the year for your business.
- IBM PC AT + Unboxing
- How to Understand Apple Watch Heart Rate Data
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed