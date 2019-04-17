Apple and Modems, Buying Roku – TMO Daily Observations 2019-04-17

Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont for a discussion of Apple’s current modem situation and why buying Roku makes sense.

TDO 2019-04-17: Apple and Modems

1:21 PM Apr. 17th, 2019 | 00:25:35

