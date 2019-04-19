Ownership of eBooks, Security Updates – TMO Daily Observations 2019-04-19

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss “ownership” of eBooks, Instagram’s security, and viewing your tracked data.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2019-04-19: Security Updates

1:36 PM Apr. 19th, 2019 | 00:28:45

Sponsors

With a KiwiCo subscription, kids get a monthly project that is guaranteed to be fun and inspire creativity and confidence.Change the way kids of all ages play, with KiwiCo! Visit KiwiCo.com/tdo and get your first crate free!

