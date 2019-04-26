Apple Design Team Updates, TDO Picks – TMO Daily Observations 2019-04-26

Kelly Guimont

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry chat with host Kelly Guimont about departing members of the Industrial Design team and picks for listeners.

TDO 2019-04-26: Apple Design Team Changes

2:40 PM Apr. 26th, 2019 | 00:25:05

