Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry chat with host Kelly Guimont about departing members of the Industrial Design team and picks for listeners.
TDO 2019-04-26: Apple Design Team Changes
- Intro
- 3 Members Leaving Apple’s Industrial Design Team
- ZenPod — Air Vinyl Design
- Drafts. Where Text Starts. | Drafts
- Scrivener Scrivener | Literature & Latte
- Ion the Young Shuttle by Kielen King — Kickstarter
- RELATABLE CONTENT: The PDX Broadsides’ New Album + Tour! by The PDX Broadsides — Kickstarter
