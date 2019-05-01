Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s earnings report and add a dash of speculation.
TDO 2019-05-01: Apple Earnings Aftermath
- Intro
- Apple Posts Revenues of $58 Billion for March Quarter, Down 5% – Emphasizes Record Services Revenues and Raises Dividend [Update]
- Wall Street Likes Apple Guidance and iPhone Trade-In Program Results, Sends $AAPL Higher After Hours
- How Apple Boosted Its Sagging iPhone Sales in China
- Apple – Apple Investor News
