Kelly Guimont

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s earnings report and add a dash of speculation.

TDO 2019-05-01: Apple Earnings Aftermath

2:23 PM May. 1st, 2019 | 00:24:45

