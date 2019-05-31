Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss AirPort Base Station updates, and look ahead to WWDC plans and coverage.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2019-05-31: WWDC Planning
Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss AirPort Base Station updates, and look ahead to WWDC plans and coverage.
- Intro
- AirPort Base Stations Get 7.9.1 Firmware Update
- Synology RT2600ac and RT1900ac: Your Apple AirPort Extreme Replacement
- How to Choose the Best Mesh Wireless System For Your Home
- WWDC 2019 Archives
- Mac Geek Gab / Gig Gab / Small Business Show WWDC Meetup Tickets, Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 4:00 PM | Eventbrite
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed