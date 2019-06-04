WWDC Day Two – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-04

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly interviews Ish Shabazz and Kendall Gellner about yesterday’s announcements and how it affects what they are developing.

TDO 2019-06-04: WWDC Day The Second

9:05 PM Jun. 4th, 2019 | 00:27:14

  • NOTE: Today’s show includes one interview from yesterday and one interview from today, in between Kelly lost her voice so that’s why it sounds very different between interviews.
  • Interview with Kendall Gellner
  • Sponsor: Sanebox
  • Interview with Ish Shabazz
  • TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed

