WWDC Day Five – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-07

For the last day of WWDC, Kelly has an interview with iOS developer Aleksey Navicov, and also chats with Rogue Amoeba’s Paul Kafasis.
TDO 2019-06-07: WWDC Day Five
Sponsors
Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy-to-use email marketing app designed exclusively for the Mac. Direct Mail can compose emails, display reports, integrate with other apps, and send those campaigns automatically. Direct Mail is free to download and get started. Listeners save 10% off all full-feature plans. Head over to DirectMailMac.com/TMO to check it out!
- WWDC Coverage
- Aleksey Navicov, Yodel Code
- Sponsor: Direct Mail
- Paul Kafasis
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed