Apple’s AR Glasses, HomeKit Hardware – TMO Daily Observations 2019-07-12

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the state of Apple’s AR “glasses” and the new wave of HomeKit hardware.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple's AR Glasses, HomeKit Hardware

1:45 PM Jul. 12th, 2019 | 00:23:06

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the state of Apple’s AR “glasses” and the new wave of HomeKit hardware.

One Comment Add a comment

  1. John Kheit

    Another excellent show.

    I wonder if it wouldnt be a worth while show to do a “geek gab” for homekit stuff various folks at TMO have actually got working and how they liked it. Right now my sum total of homekit devices is a fire alarm. I might be getting some lights and blinds and maybe even automatic window openers. But it would be great to keep a list of good stuff people like. I’m thinking about a door lock and maybe cameras etc.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account