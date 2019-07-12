Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the state of Apple’s AR “glasses” and the new wave of HomeKit hardware.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple's AR Glasses, HomeKit Hardware
One Comment Add a comment
Another excellent show.
I wonder if it wouldnt be a worth while show to do a “geek gab” for homekit stuff various folks at TMO have actually got working and how they liked it. Right now my sum total of homekit devices is a fire alarm. I might be getting some lights and blinds and maybe even automatic window openers. But it would be great to keep a list of good stuff people like. I’m thinking about a door lock and maybe cameras etc.