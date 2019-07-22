Apple Display Tech, Entry-Level iPhones – TMO Daily Observations 2019-07-22

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to talk about display technology in Apple devices, and an “entry level” iPhone.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Display Tech, Entry-Level iPhones

2:21 PM Jul. 22nd, 2019 | 00:29:04

Sponsors

OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Learn more and download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.

