John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the latest in John’s MacBook saga, and the CBS/DirecTV kerfuffle.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
MacBook Saga, DirecTV and CBS Squabble
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the latest in John’s MacBook saga, and the CBS/DirecTV kerfuffle.
Sponsors
OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.