5G and T-Mobile, iPhone Rumor Roundup – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-22

Kelly Guimont

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to talk about 5G and T-Mobile’s plans, as well as a breakdown of iPhone 11 rumors.

5G and T-Mobile, iPhone Rumor Roundup

2:22 PM Aug. 22nd, 2019 | 00:23:17

