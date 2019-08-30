iPhone Hacks, Python, Particle Debris – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-30

Kelly Guimont

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss an iOS vulnerability, the future of Python on macOS, and Particle Debris.

2:07 PM Aug. 30th, 2019 | 00:25:07

Sponsors

OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.

