Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest botnet takedown and the new wave of Apple “headset” speculation.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Botnet Takedown, Apple's AR Plans
Keep an eye on Cook’s eyeglasses at each keynote. If you see something ‘reflected’ in the glass, he might be testing right in front of our eyes. He’s known for testing all kinds of things, like glucose monitors… and I wouldn’t put it past him to do AR testing right in front of the world. Maybe he already is. The last thing you want to see when you look at someone is your personal details in their glasses… they don’t remember you… so STereoAR glasses would need to hide what they’re doing from everyone else.
I’m waiting for him to pull a Jobs/Intel switch, where he reveals he’s been using AR glasses the whole keynote and nobody has noticed.