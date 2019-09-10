John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Apple Media Event and share their reactions to the announcements.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Media Event Reactions
Sponsors
MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple September 10, 2019 By Innovation Only Event – September 10th, 2019
- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: the most powerful and advanced smartphones – Apple
- Introducing the iPad 7th Generation for US$329
- 00:16:21 Sponsor: MyWallSt
- Apple TV+ Launching November 1 for $4.99 a Month
- Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5 – Apple
- Apple Announces New Health Studies and Research App
- Apple Special Event – YouTube
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed