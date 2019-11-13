New MacBook Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2019-11-13

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the specs and the features of the new MacBook Pro model announced today.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Hello MacBook Pro

3:01 PM Nov. 13th, 2019 | 00:23:22

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the specs and the features of the new MacBook Pro model announced today.

2 Comments Add a comment

  1. HI

    I’ve ordered one:
    2.6GHz 6‑core 9th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz
    16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory
    AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory
    1TB SSD storage
    assuming it checks out, they’ll give me $ 940.- back for the 2016 15″ 512SSD
    so my cost with AppleCare should be around $ 2,000.-

    since I spend about ⅓ of the year on the road in an RV, I need the portable

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account