John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the specs and the features of the new MacBook Pro model announced today.
Hello MacBook Pro
2 Comments Add a comment
I’ve ordered one:
2.6GHz 6‑core 9th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz
16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory
AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory
1TB SSD storage
assuming it checks out, they’ll give me $ 940.- back for the 2016 15″ 512SSD
so my cost with AppleCare should be around $ 2,000.-
since I spend about ⅓ of the year on the road in an RV, I need the portable
I agree with Bryan that Apple cares about the Mac again. Phil Schiller made that very clear near the end of this video talking about the 16″ MBP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjfxcL1S8Dc