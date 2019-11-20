Apple’s New Austin Facility, 100cameras and iPhone – TMO Daily Observations 2019-11-20

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s Austin expansion and 100cameras using iPhones to teach photography.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple's New Austin Facility, 100cameras and iPhone

2:26 PM Nov. 20th, 2019 | 00:23:58

One Comment

  1. 1252

    Saw some pictures of the factory on 9to5, actually the production process looks like in a 19th century manufacture.

