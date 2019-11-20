Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s Austin expansion and 100cameras using iPhones to teach photography.
Apple's New Austin Facility, 100cameras and iPhone
Saw some pictures of the factory on 9to5, actually the production process looks like in a 19th century manufacture.