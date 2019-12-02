With A Rusty Spork – TMO Daily Observations 2019-12-02

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest “predictions” about Apple products, and tracking holiday packages.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

With A Rusty Spork

2:22 PM Dec. 2nd, 2019 | 00:22:52

Sponsors

Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!

Add a Comment

