Dave Hamilton and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s 2019 Best Of Awards, and payment systems in the US and UK.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Awards, Intercontinental Payment Systems
Dave Hamilton and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s 2019 Best Of Awards, and payment systems in the US and UK.
Sponsors
Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Announces Best Apps and Games of 2019
- Apple Reveals 2019’s Most Popular Podcasts
- Why I Cancelled my Apple Arcade Subscription
- Sponsor: LightStream
- Apple Express Transit Arrives in London
- iOS 12.3 Lets You Add an Apple Pay Express Transit Card
- How Apple Pay Mitigates Breach Fatigue
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed