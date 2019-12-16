Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple News partnering with ABC, and John’s proposal of a new Mac.
Apple News Partnership, A New Mac Model
One Comment Add a comment
John should just buy an entry level Mac Pro and quit complaining. It’s for him. He doesn’t need more than 8 cores and he can upgrade the rest at his leisure. Kellie is right in respect to the price being the equivalent in today’s dollars of the $3,000 for which John romantically yearns.
Interesting to see Apple partnering with DNC after its massive electoral fraud in 2016 that resulted in the top level of the party resigning. Or didn’t that get much coverage on ABC?? Can’t believe Facebook ended up with the higher moral ground on this one.