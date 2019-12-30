A Decade of Apple Stories – TMO Daily Observations 2019-12-30

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to look back at the previous decade of Apple news and notable events.

A Decade of Apple Stories

3:03 PM Dec. 30th, 2019 | 00:21:50

