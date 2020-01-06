LAS VEGAS – John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton attended CES Unveiled 2020 on Sunday night, sifting through hundreds of products and companies to bring you this gadget-focused collection of Cool Stuff Found. Listen and enjoy!
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Cool Stuff Found from CES Unveiled
LAS VEGAS – John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton attended CES Unveiled 2020 on Sunday night, sifting through hundreds of products and companies to bring you this gadget-focused collection of Cool Stuff Found. Listen and enjoy!
Sponsors
Sponsor: iMazing – Manage your iPhone and iPad like a pro with iMazing and enjoy a 30% discount on all licenses until the 31st of January 2020.
- 00:00:00 TMO Daily Observations 1345 for Monday, January 6, 2020
- 00:01:51 Igloohome Locks – No WiFi!
- 00:04:48 Elios GPS Trackable Power Bank
- 00:06:54 Sponsor: Manage your iPhone and iPad like a pro with iMazing and enjoy a 30% discount on all licenses until the 31st of January 2020.
- 00:09:23 Pokit Meter and Pokit Pro
- 00:12:21 Sengled LEDs
- 00:14:23 Targus new Cypress Plus and Mobile VIP Plus Bags with Qi
- 00:16:38 Danby Parcel Guard
- 00:19:34 TDO Outtro 2020-Jan-06
- CES 2020 Sponsors: iMazing, Other World Computing, TextExpander, Carbon Copy Cloner
- Daily Observations Archive
- CES2020 Archives
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed