Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss 5G network rollouts, and when iPhones might take advantage of it.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
5G Infrastructure, 5G in iPhones
Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss 5G network rollouts, and when iPhones might take advantage of it.
- Daily Observations Archive
- 5G Wireless Actually Has 3 Bands—How That Impacts the Next iPhone
- New iPhone May Have Faster 5G Than we Thought
- Huawei Pushes Back Against Concerns Over Its Involvement in UK 5G Network
- Huawei Risk Means UK Must Change 5G Plans, Says Ex Spy Chief
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed