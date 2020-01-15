5G Infrastructure, 5G in iPhones – TMO Daily Observations 2020-01-15

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss 5G network rollouts, and when iPhones might take advantage of it.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

5G Infrastructure, 5G in iPhones

2:12 PM Jan. 15th, 2020 | 00:21:53

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss 5G network rollouts, and when iPhones might take advantage of it.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account