Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss their new favorite games, listener mail, and some recent news stories.
Game Picks, News Roundup
- Daily Observations Archive
- Listener Mailbag, USB-C Magsafe on Amazon:
- Command the ‘Undead Horde’ as a Necromancer
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance
- The Room: Fireproof Games Apps on the App Store
- Jennifer Aniston Triumphs at SAG Awards For ‘The Morning Show’ Performance
- Samsung Names New Mobile Chief to Hold Off iPhone Challenge
- ‘Home Before Dark’ Premiers on Apple TV+ April 3
