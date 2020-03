John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s next moves regarding gathering thousands of people in San Jose (for WWDC) or not, and manufacturing logistics vs the current state of affairs.

Apple vs (Non-Computer) Viruses John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s next moves regarding gathering thousands of people in San Jose (for WWDC) or not, and manufacturing logistics vs the current state of affairs.