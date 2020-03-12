Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s (lacking) Messages app and what rumors say could make it an Apple-level product in iOS 14.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Doesn't Get The iMessage
Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s (lacking) Messages app and what rumors say could make it an Apple-level product in iOS 14.
One Comment Add a comment
I’m not with you guys on the unread messages across devices – that just doesn’t happen on mine, Handoff is one of the best features of the Apple ecosystem.
As for no @people function – god no! that’s the function which makes a mess of every other messaging app with a social networking complex. Keep conversation groups tight/private @use-something-else.
Retractable messages just means iMessage can’t be trusted from here on – I should be able to control what I receive & perceive (with evidence) not have it doctored by the sender once the damage is done. Say No to pro-bullying/perception doctoring tech.