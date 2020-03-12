Apple Doesn’t Get The iMessage – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-12

Kelly Guimont

@verso

Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s (lacking) Messages app and what rumors say could make it an Apple-level product in iOS 14.

Apple Doesn't Get The iMessage

1:41 PM Mar. 12th, 2020 | 00:21:20

  1. McD

    I’m not with you guys on the unread messages across devices – that just doesn’t happen on mine, Handoff is one of the best features of the Apple ecosystem.
    As for no @people function – god no! that’s the function which makes a mess of every other messaging app with a social networking complex. Keep conversation groups tight/private @use-something-else.
    Retractable messages just means iMessage can’t be trusted from here on – I should be able to control what I receive & perceive (with evidence) not have it doctored by the sender once the damage is done. Say No to pro-bullying/perception doctoring tech.

