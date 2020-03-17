Apple TV+, Content Craters – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-17

John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple TV+ as a service, and what it looks like in the future.
Apple TV+, Content Craters
How technical people get lost in the detail! Apple never wanted; all TV hardware sales, all TV software sales (it’s free) or all TV content sales – they never wanted to be Netflix. They want provide the best TV Customer Experience. ATV+ drives ATV App adoption which drives 1st & 3rd party subscription services and maybe some hardware (which also does some gaming) along the way.
Their focus should be on the Channels integration especially; authentication, navigating 3rd party App user profiles, fetching content outside of the Apps, representing watched & favourite flagged content.