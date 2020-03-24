Dr. Mac's Advice for Better Battery Life

Dr. Mac (aka Bob LeVitus) joins Dave Hamilton for a geeky-yet-understandable tour through some quick things you can do to extend your MacBook’s battery life. But it’s Bob and Dave, of course, so there’s a tangent thrown in, this time about the benefits clipboard history switchers. You’ll love it!

