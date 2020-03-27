Security Friday, Kernel Extensions – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-27

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, and the new kernel extension alert popping up in the latest MacOS 10.15 update.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday, Kernel Extensions
Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, and the new kernel extension alert popping up in the latest MacOS 10.15 update.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday Archives
- Why is Zoom Sending Our Data to Facebook?
- There’s a Cyber Defense Force Fighting Coronavirus Hackers
- A Bug Existing Since iOS 13.3.1 Interferes With VPNs Encrypting Traffic
- Network traffic analyzer & SSL/TLS decryption for iPhone, iPad, Android, PC on macOS
- Kernel Extensions Won’t Work in macOS 10.16
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed