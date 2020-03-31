John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss blocking unwanted messages on your Mac, and some private alternatives to the iOS apps Apple gives you.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Blocking Texts on macOS, Alternative Private Apps
John,
There is a way on the Messages app on the Mac to create a new line when composing a text: Press and hold the Option key and then hit the Return key.