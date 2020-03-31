Blocking Texts on macOS, Alternative Private Apps – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-31

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss blocking unwanted messages on your Mac, and some private alternatives to the iOS apps Apple gives you.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Blocking Texts on macOS, Alternative Private Apps

2:10 PM Mar. 31st, 2020 | 00:18:23

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss blocking unwanted messages on your Mac, and some private alternatives to the iOS apps Apple gives you.

One Comment Add a comment

  1. DerrEver

    John,

    There is a way on the Messages app on the Mac to create a new line when composing a text: Press and hold the Option key and then hit the Return key.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account