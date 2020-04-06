Dave Hamilton and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the trends in listening habits in the new age, and Apple’s (questionable) decisions about Apple TV+ within the Apple TV app.
New Listening Habits, Apple TV+ on Apple TV Apps
- Daily Observations Archive
- COVID-19’s Impact on Podcast Listening – Voxnest Blog
- Deezer Data Reveals Need For Mood Music and Meditation
- Mac Geek Gab – YouTube
- Gig Gab – The Working Musicians’ Podcast
- D-Nice (@dnice) • Instagram photos and videos
- Stevie Wonder calls Questlove while DJing Stevie Wonder – YouTube
- tv+ Apple TV+ Archives – The Mac Observer
- Automatically track TV & movies you’re watching – Trakt.tv
- Fusion Drives and Folder Sharing – Mac Geek Gab 809
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed