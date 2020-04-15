iPhone SE: 2020 Edition – TMO Daily Observations 2020-04-15

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the newly released iPhone SE, or SE: 2020, or SE 2: Electric Boogaloo…whatever it’s called, Apple released the new one today and there was a lot to say about it.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

iPhone SE: 2020 Edition

2:02 PM Apr. 15th, 2020 | 00:20:11

