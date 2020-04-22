Data Privacy vs Data Security – TMO Daily Observations 2020-04-22

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin, John Martellaro, AND Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Apple/Google teamup and how that affects our data.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Data Privacy vs Data Security

1:52 PM Apr. 22nd, 2020 | 00:21:10

Bryan Chaffin, John Martellaro, AND Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Apple/Google teamup and how that affects our data.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account