Apple Earnings Chat – TMO Daily Observations 2020-05-01

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr, Bryan Chaffin, and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s earnings, and what was said (or not) during the call. With a bonus trolling that Kelly totally fell for.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Earnings Chat

1:53 PM May. 1st, 2020 | 00:21:12

Andrew Orr, Bryan Chaffin, and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s earnings, and what was said (or not) during the call. With a bonus trolling that Kelly totally fell for.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account