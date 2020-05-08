Security Friday, Animal Crossing – TMO Daily Observations 2020-05-08

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for a Security Friday News Roundup of items, and then a discussion of Nintendo’s new Animal Crossing game.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Security Friday, Animal Crossing

2:24 PM May. 8th, 2020 | 00:22:33

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for a Security Friday News Roundup of items, and then a discussion of Nintendo’s new Animal Crossing game.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account