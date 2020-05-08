Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for a Security Friday News Roundup of items, and then a discussion of Nintendo’s new Animal Crossing game.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday, Animal Crossing
- Daily Observations Archive
- How a Facebook bug broke major iOS apps from Spotify, Venmo, and D
- Hacker Bribed Roblox Insider to Access Kids’ Data
- Nest Introducing Two-Factor Authentication For All Users This Month
- Wink: Give Us $5 Monthly Or Lose Access to Your Devices
- Animal Crossing is Fastest Selling Nintendo Switch Game
