Unreliable Entities, Sustainability Reports – TMO Daily Observations 2020-05-18

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s inclusion on China’s “naughty” list and corporate responsibility.

2:49 PM May. 18th, 2020 | 00:21:56

