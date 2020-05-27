Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the unexpected new quarantine episode of Mythic Quest on Apple TV+.
Mythic Quest: Quarantine
One Comment Add a comment
They did a fairly decent job.
SNL could get some pointers.