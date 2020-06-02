Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s support for to the Equal Justice Initiative and other orgs in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and changes to the Music app for #BlackoutTuesday.
Apple's Charitable Efforts, Music App Updates
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Donating to Equal Justice Initiative and Other Non-Profits Folllowing George Floyd Death
- EJI: Get Involved
- Apple Music and Beats 1 Mark Blackout Tuesday in Support of Black Lives Matter
- Apple Music
- Apple Partners With Google on Contact Tracing Technology to Track Coronavirus Spread
