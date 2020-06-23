Theoretical Boot Camp – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-23

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss what emulation looks like on newly announced Apple Silicon processors.

Theoretical Boot Camp

1:26 PM Jun. 23rd, 2020 | 00:20:59

