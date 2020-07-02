Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a reported Apple Arcade shakeup, and the future of the service.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Arcade Shakeup
Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a reported Apple Arcade shakeup, and the future of the service.
Sponsors
DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!
2 Comments Add a comment
VCR OSD Mono Font planned by roused by 1970’s American logo structures and it is high quality font that touches with elegant and classy to your structure and its accessible for free download for individual use just on the banners, web illustrations, game designs, shirts, videos, signs, logos and more.
https://dafontdownload.tumblr.com/post/621347383366860800/vcr-osd-mono-font
Why on earth wouldn’t you guys (or anyone) pony up $5 to give it another go for a month? Check the previews & get on with it.
For me it’s not for ‘gamers’ as it lacks the big titles, it’s for parents with young kids who want a safe playground & may dabble themselves. It’s great on AppleTV by the way (with a PS4 DualShock) and that could be the upgrade we’re looking at.