Apple Arcade Shakeup – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-02

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a reported Apple Arcade shakeup, and the future of the service.

Apple Arcade Shakeup

2:04 PM Jul. 2nd, 2020 | 00:20:09

  2. McD

    Why on earth wouldn’t you guys (or anyone) pony up $5 to give it another go for a month? Check the previews & get on with it.

    For me it’s not for ‘gamers’ as it lacks the big titles, it’s for parents with young kids who want a safe playground & may dabble themselves. It’s great on AppleTV by the way (with a PS4 DualShock) and that could be the upgrade we’re looking at.

