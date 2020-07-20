Why Macs and PCs should “go ARM” – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-20

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s ARM transition, and how that move impacts Macs but could impact PCs as well.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Why Macs and PCs should "go ARM"

2:19 PM Jul. 20th, 2020 | 00:19:59

Sponsors

