Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Tim Cook’s appearance as part of a Congressional antitrust hearing.
Apple's Antitrust Appearance
One Comment
In truth Apple does not belong in that group. Amazon dominates e-commerce, Google dominates search, and Facebook dominates social media. As discussed in the podcast, Apple is not in any way shape or form the dominant company in any of its major product lines. Not in laptops, desktops, tablets or phones. Claiming about Apple’s nefarious market dominance of the Apple App Store, is like complaining that GM has a monopoly on GM cars.
Complaints about how the Apple App Store deals with developers is like complaining about how Walmart or any other retailer handles relations with its wholesale suppliers. i.e. perhaps outrageous sounding to the uninformed (30% mark up? Holy cow!) but basically run of the mill and a legal nothingburger.