Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, and a new headphone option coming with iOS 14.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday - Intel, LastPass, Clario
Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, and a new headphone option coming with iOS 14.
- Daily Observations Archive
- 20GB Intel Data Leak Spread on Twitter Includes Source Code
- LastPass Dark Web Monitoring, Security Dashboard Here
- NSA Publishes Guide to Limit Location Data Exposure
- Digital Security Is Simplified With Clario for iOS
- iOS 14 – How to Use Headphone Accommodations for AirPods
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed