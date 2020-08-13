Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss news of Apple’s bundled services, and Charlotte starts a rumo(u)r.

Ready Apple One

Aug. 13th, 2020

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss news of Apple’s bundled services, and Charlotte starts a rumo(u)r.

