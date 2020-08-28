Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for the latest Security Friday news from ad network hijacking to Facebook (with a side of Bill and Ted).
Security Friday: Malware, Ad Tracking, also Bill and Ted
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Many iPhone App Ads Hide Malware
- Epic Blames Apple For Latest Version of Fortnite Not Being Available
- iOS 14 Will Cut Facebook Ad Revenue in Half
- TIP: Settings > Privacy > scroll to end Advertising
- Bill & Ted Face The Music Now Available
