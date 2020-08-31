John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the transition to Apple Silicon and what we might learn from Apple history.

Apple Silicon Ruminations

1:32 PM Aug. 31st, 2020 | 00:19:11

  1. McD

    You’re wrong John. The MacBook may need a new keyboard & extra USB-C port but the real thing that was wrong was (under-powered, hot) Intel inside. Apple Silicon will fix that, even an A14 (not X) would be the ticket.

    Perfect entry-level MacBook, just as Sir Jonny intended.

