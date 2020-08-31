John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the transition to Apple Silicon and what we might learn from Apple history.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Silicon Ruminations
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the transition to Apple Silicon and what we might learn from Apple history.
One Comment Add a comment
You’re wrong John. The MacBook may need a new keyboard & extra USB-C port but the real thing that was wrong was (under-powered, hot) Intel inside. Apple Silicon will fix that, even an A14 (not X) would be the ticket.
Perfect entry-level MacBook, just as Sir Jonny intended.