Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, and what privacy will look like in iOS 14.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday News, iOS 14 Privacy
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple’s Notarization Security Accidentally Approved ‘OSX.Shlayer’ Malware
- US Court Rules NSA Mass Surveillance Program Illegal
- Former Apple Employee Jon Callas Joins EFF as Technology Projects Director
- Apple Gives Developers More Time to Comply With iOS 14 Privacy
