John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s new offer codes for subscriptions, and the new privacy ad.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Subscription Offer Codes, New Privacy Ad Review
John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s new offer codes for subscriptions, and the new privacy ad.
Sponsors
Switch to Mint Mobile and get an unlimited wireless plan for 30 bucks a month. Go to MintMobile.com/TDO and start saving today!