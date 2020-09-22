John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a Series 6 Watch teardown, plus Bryan and Kelly’s love of Ted Lasso.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Series 6 Watch Teardown, Love for Ted Lasso
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a Series 6 Watch teardown, plus Bryan and Kelly’s love of Ted Lasso.
Sponsors
Clean up old and unneeded files, speed up your system, and defend against viruses and malware with Clean My Mac X. Get your free trial at MacPaw.app/TDO today!
2 Comments Add a comment
I put my thoughts about Ted Lasso (including the one very scary negative) at Bryan’s article (on themacobserver.com). As for John, I hope he develops a bit more … curiosity…
😀
Kellie – I’m so sorry about Bill & Ted. First class prosthetics, though, if you get to see it in a cinema, which we do, in the parts of Australia that haven’t signed up for China’s Belt & Road. TeneT also a huge disappointment. Really don’t know what happened there.
I don’t know why I keep thinking Kelly is spelled with -ie. Soz.