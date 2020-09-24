Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Coalition for App Store Fairness and new avenues for App Store disputes.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
App Store Objections and Coalitions
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Coalition for App Store Fairness and new avenues for App Store disputes.
Sponsors
Clean up old and unneeded files, speed up your system, and defend against viruses and malware with Clean My Mac X. Get your free trial at MacPaw.app/TDO today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- Epic Games Joins Spotify, Tile, ProtonMail in Coalition Against Apple
- MacVoices – The Talk of the Mac Community
- John’s Robotic Look at Life, Bryan’s Fitness Routine – TMO Daily Observations 2020-09-16
- Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps – Apple
- SPONSOR: MacPaw
- 071:Bob Lefsetz – Osiris
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed